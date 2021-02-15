Nigeria: NCDSC Recovers Power Cables Worth N5m From Miscreants in Bauchi

15 February 2021
The command also seized 300 bags of charcoal along Lame - Burra road and in Yankari Game Reserve in the state.

The Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corp (NCDSC) says it recovered 4,050 metres of power cables worth N5 million from vandals in Ningi Local Government Council in Bauchi State.

The Acting Commandant of the NCDSC in the state, Michael Atunde-Ade, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

Mr Atunde-Ade said that officers of the command received intelligent information on the activities of vandals and immediately switched into action to recover the items.

"Our officers gathered that the cables were vandalised and packaged along Ningi - Burra road.

"For three days, our officers were on surveillance but we could not apprehend anyone.

"We later recovered the cables and it was handed over to the state Ministry for Power and Technology," the commandant said.

He further disclosed that the command also seized 300 bags of charcoal along Lame - Burra road and in Yankari Game Reserve in the state.

He said that the charcoal was part of the deforestation activities banned by the state government.

Mr Atunde-Ade confirmed that the items were handed over to the Bauchi State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Similarly, he said that the state command recently received palliative items from the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The items include 100 bags of rice, 100 cartons of Maggi, 100 bags of salt, 300 cartons of groundnut oil and 100 cartons of spaghetti.

He said that the items would be distributed to 913 staff of the state command and zonal office in Bauchi.

