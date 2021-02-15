Nigeria: WTO to Affirm Okonjo-Iweala As DG Today

AfDB
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (file photo).
15 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has scheduled a special meeting of its General Council for Monday (today), where Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is expected to be formally announced as the Director General.

According to a notification seen by THISDAY last week, the only agenda for today's meeting is to, "consider the appointment of the next WTO Director-General."

The United State government penultimate week gave its formal approval to the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director General, thereby removing the final obstacle to her bid to be the first woman and the first African to run the Geneva-based trade body.

Okonjo-Iweala had last October secured the vote of 163 of the 164 members of the trade organization, but could not be declared the head of the WTO because the organisation's selection rules stipulate that its DG has to emerge by consensus.

South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee, backed by the US, was Okonjo-Iweala's sole opponent after other contestants withdrew from the race last year. She had recently announced her withdrawal from the race, after discussions with the United States and other major nations.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
World Waits for WTO to Announce Okonjo-Iweala Appointment
Another First for Okonjo-Iweala, the 2020 African of the Year
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.