Uganda: Senior UPDF Officers Moved

Eight senior officers of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have been transferred amid public concerns about the increasing kidnaps of people by security operatives.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, confirmed the transfers and appointments but denied they were connected to the kidnaps and torture of civilians in the country which President Museveni talked about in his address on Saturday evening.

"We all serve and move to another tour of duty. This was not sacking; the officers got other appointments," Brig Byekwaso said yesterday.

Those moved include former Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, who was appointed general manager for Luweero Industries; Brig Gen J.K. Mukasa, who has been moved from Joint Anti-Terrorism Unit to head the School of Military Intelligence; Brig Gen D.B. Twesigomwe was appointed commandant of the National Counter Terrorism Centre and Brig Gen SN Ocan was appointed secretary of the National Defence College Kimaka.

Others are Brig Gen Butturo who is the new deputy commandant of Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka; Col H.A. Kaija who was appointed coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation within UPDF; Col P. Semakula is the new chief of Communication and Information Technology; Col J. Muhwezi has been named commandant of United Armed Forces Conglomerate and Col R. Rubongoya appointed chief instructor at the United Armed Forces Conglomerate.