Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Launches New Collection By Nike

Olympic champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, has launched an EK line by Nike. The Kenyan star made history in 2019 when he became the first human in history to run a 42-kilometre marathon in under two hours during the INEOS 1:59 challenge in Vienna, Austria.

"It is a long time now since I started running, and while my runs have changed, I've always experienced the same joy. I'm incredibly proud to represent Kenya around the clock and with this collection from Nike and myself, people can now wear the flag all around the world," said Kipchoge.

The EK collection is available in Nike stores around the world as well as their online store. The campaign dubbed #RunUnlimited aims to inspire the entire world to run and to remind us all that No Human is limited.

All images courtesy of Eliud Kipchoge.