Namibia: Time for Beetroot, Carrot and Cabbage Farmers to Shine

The Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) has prohibited carrot, butternut, beetroot, cabbage and English cucumber imports for February.

This means no retailer or purchasing agent may turn to South Africa or anywhere else for fresh produce, but rather to local producers.

The country's market-share promotion (MSP) has led to the NAB controlling the importation of certain agri-products to ensure local procurement.

The closure of borders is an indication that local farmers are expected to harvest enough to meet the country's demand for the indicated products, according to NAB estimates.

Apart from the complete temporary ban on these products, a pro-rata import allocation has been implemented for seven other fresh products, namely green peppers, gem squash, sweet potatoes, sweet melons, round/jam tomatoes, watermelons and onions.

This means retailers and import agents are only allowed to import 30% of these products, and will have to procure the rest locally - unless expected supply changes, the NAB says.

According to the board, the country does not have an adequate onion supply for February, since borders will be open for the importation of onions.

The Namibian previously reported the country is suffering from storage issues, as it is able to produce more onions on-season, but lacks storage off-season.

On an annual basis, Namibia experiences an oversupply of local onions during the production season (May to December) and a lack of local supply off-season (January to April).

Another product's demand local farmers are struggling to meet is washed potatoes.

According to the list of specially controlled products, borders are wide open for potato imports.

The only restriction on the importation of washed potatoes, according to the NAB, is to ensure retailers satisfy the market-share promotion condition to procure at least 47% from local farmers - provided available supply.

Special import permits are valid till month-end.

