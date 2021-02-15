Nigeria: Shasha Crisis - 3,000 People Displaced As Victims Count Losses in Oyo

FEUDING parties in the crisis that engulfed Shasha area of Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government area at the weekend have begun to count their losses after normalcy returned to the trouble spots.

Vanguard gathered that many people died in the crisis which started last week Friday at the popular market, while vehicles and shops were burnt.

According to information gathered, some people are still missing now with leaders of the parties in the crisis leading the search teams.

When Vanguard called one of the leaders in the market simply identified as Alhaji Ciroma, he said, it was true that we buried some of our people on Sunday.

Ciroma whose voice was hoarse as a result of the trauma told Vanguard, "Yes, it is true some of our people were buried on Sunday. Even now, we are still looking for others."

He faulted the report of a certain special adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on the crisis saying it didn't reflect what actually happened.

Vanguard also gathered that about 3,000 people were displaced and are now taking shelter with their people in other parts of the city.

Also, a man from the other side of the crisis who did not identify himself said some of their people have been killed during the crisis.

"Do you know that we lost one popular man Adex, and others whose whereabouts we don't know as of now."

"Almost all our shops have been burnt by arsonists. We cannot estimate what we have lost to the crisis. Those who sustained injuries cannot yet be determined until the tension is over".

A reliable source told Vanguard that some people were being escorted out of the trouble spots by security agents to Moniya area of the city while some reportedly relocated to Mokola area of the city.

Meanwhile, peace has returned to the market but there was a handful of people under a tree discussing the crisis.

Unlike Friday and Saturday when both human and vehicular traffic were paralysed, some trucks loaded with tubers of yams were seen coming from Shasha- Ojoo end of the road to Sango.

But, some truck drivers who were afraid of being caught up in the crisis sold their tomatoes at giveaway prices before getting to the market and headed back to Ilorin-Ogbomosho road.

The line of the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi did not connect when Vanguard called him.

