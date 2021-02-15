Namibia: Airports Company Turns to Private Sector

15 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

WITH its main shareholder facing budgetary constraints, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has turned to private financiers to fund its five-year plan.

This is a development Air Namibia will not see after the Cabinet's decision to liquidate the airline.

According to NAC, its plan to increase passenger volumes, attract and retain new airlines, and diversify its revenue would require around N$1,3 billion.

To facilitate this, NAC invited various financiers last week to familiarise themselves with investment opportunitites in the aviation industry.

The airports company gave the Namibian banking sector a tour of the expansion of the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) to showcase investment opportunities.

The airport operator requires N$143 million for capital expenditure projects planned for the upcoming financial year.

NAC has invested over N$174 million in the Eros and HKIA projects within the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial year, of which N$154 million was spent on HKIA and N$20 million on Eros Airport.

This was possible despite Covid-19, with NAC indicating the government as main shareholder assisted with funding for the seamless execution of these projects.

By the end of January 2021, 75% progress was made on the renovation and upgrade of HKIA.

Completion is envisioned next month for terminal two, while terminal one should be completed by June.

After completion, the project will boast two business lounges, forex banks, duty-free shops, more immigration counters and diversified retail spaces.

The NAC welcomed all financial institutions to experience not only the HKIA congestion alleviation project, but also the greater NAC transformation project.

Apart from the N$143 million needed to finish the current airport upgrade, financiers were also presented with other funding opportunities involving HKIA, Ondangwa Airport, Walvis Bay Airport and Katima Mulio Airport.

Potential financiers were informed the involved four airports need system upgrades, new electronic equipment and runway upgrades.

Work to be completed at these airports will provide bankers and other financiers with funding opportunities worth N$152 million in the upcoming financial year and ahead.

The airports company indicated a series of engagements aimed at benefiting the NAC and the entire aviation industry through solid and lasting partnerships with banks and other financial service providers.

It said the funding gap and other opportunities at various airports can be opened to other players in the aviation industry, because the NAC has a considerable stake in their success.

The N$1,3 billion strategic plan for 2020 to 2025 envisages the NAC's ability to deliver on its strategic priorities through marketing initiatives geared towards improving revenue.

However, the company said the initiatives are heavily dependent on collaborative stakeholder engagement with the public and private sector.

"It is also our firm belief that these relationships have become critical for the resuscitation of the aviation and tourism industries post Covid-19," the airports operator said.

Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.