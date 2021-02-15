Namibia: Airports Company Turns to Private Sector

WITH its main shareholder facing budgetary constraints, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has turned to private financiers to fund its five-year plan.

This is a development Air Namibia will not see after the Cabinet's decision to liquidate the airline.

According to NAC, its plan to increase passenger volumes, attract and retain new airlines, and diversify its revenue would require around N$1,3 billion.

To facilitate this, NAC invited various financiers last week to familiarise themselves with investment opportunitites in the aviation industry.

The airports company gave the Namibian banking sector a tour of the expansion of the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) to showcase investment opportunities.

The airport operator requires N$143 million for capital expenditure projects planned for the upcoming financial year.

NAC has invested over N$174 million in the Eros and HKIA projects within the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial year, of which N$154 million was spent on HKIA and N$20 million on Eros Airport.

This was possible despite Covid-19, with NAC indicating the government as main shareholder assisted with funding for the seamless execution of these projects.

By the end of January 2021, 75% progress was made on the renovation and upgrade of HKIA.

Completion is envisioned next month for terminal two, while terminal one should be completed by June.

After completion, the project will boast two business lounges, forex banks, duty-free shops, more immigration counters and diversified retail spaces.

The NAC welcomed all financial institutions to experience not only the HKIA congestion alleviation project, but also the greater NAC transformation project.

Apart from the N$143 million needed to finish the current airport upgrade, financiers were also presented with other funding opportunities involving HKIA, Ondangwa Airport, Walvis Bay Airport and Katima Mulio Airport.

Potential financiers were informed the involved four airports need system upgrades, new electronic equipment and runway upgrades.

Work to be completed at these airports will provide bankers and other financiers with funding opportunities worth N$152 million in the upcoming financial year and ahead.

The airports company indicated a series of engagements aimed at benefiting the NAC and the entire aviation industry through solid and lasting partnerships with banks and other financial service providers.

It said the funding gap and other opportunities at various airports can be opened to other players in the aviation industry, because the NAC has a considerable stake in their success.

The N$1,3 billion strategic plan for 2020 to 2025 envisages the NAC's ability to deliver on its strategic priorities through marketing initiatives geared towards improving revenue.

However, the company said the initiatives are heavily dependent on collaborative stakeholder engagement with the public and private sector.

"It is also our firm belief that these relationships have become critical for the resuscitation of the aviation and tourism industries post Covid-19," the airports operator said.

