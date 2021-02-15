Tanzania: PM Sets Deadline for Construction of Classrooms, Pit Latrines

12 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed councils to ensure the construction of all lined up classrooms and pit latrines are completed by the end of this month.

Responding to Mr David Matayo (Same West-CCM) on what measures and plans the government has taken to address a shortage of teachers and classrooms as schools experienced boom in school enrolment due to the free education policy, Mr Majaliwa told Parliament that the government had a special programme to ensure an increase in the number of schoolchildren matched school infrastructure.

He said they had instructed councils countrywide that by February 28, this year, all classrooms, pit latrines and desks which were to be in place must be completed by the end of the month.

Mr Majaliwa said last year the government employed 13,000 teachers and 8,000 were assigned to duty stations to address the shortage.

He assured them of the government's commitment to employing teachers to meet public needs and improve service delivery.

"We will keep on employing teachers depending on demand to ensure those employed are not overburdened to increase efficiency," he said.

The PM said it was the government's intention that a teacher had a few classes so that he/she had ample time to concentrate on students and the busy timetable was not a setback for both parties.

Moreover, he said the move also intended to ensure students study well.

He called on teachers to discharge their duties as the government was working hard to have in place the best teaching and learning materials.

