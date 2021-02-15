Tanzania: Mwinyi Appoints New PBZ, ZRB Executives

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed new Commissioner of Revenue Board (ZRB), as well as Managing Director of the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ), the financial key institutions for the growth of Zanzibar economy.

While ZRB is responsible for revenue collection, PBZ operates under the government of Zanzibar, but are institutions that were among others embroiled with allegations of public fund embezzlement by some staff as Dr Mwinyi promised reforms.

Mr Salum Yussuf Ali has been appointment the new commissioner of ZRB, while Mr Muhsin Salim Masoud, who was with Amana Bank in Tanzania, has been appointed new Managing Director of PBZ.

According to a press statement issued by Chief Secretary (CS) Zena Ahmed Said, the replaced ZRB and PBZ bosses may be assigned other duties.

Meanwhile, legislators attending the second session of the 10th House of Representatives which commenced on February 10, 2021 elected and approved five Members of the House to represent them in the Union Parliament. The exercise is supported by the Union Constitution.

New lawmakers in the Union Parliament, with constituencies in brackets, are Mr Ameir Abdallah Ameir (Mwanakwerekwe), Mr Bakari Hamad Bakar (Wawi), Ms Bahati Khamis Kombo (Chambani), Ms Mwantatu Mbarak Khamis (Women) and Mr Suleiman Haroub Suleiman (Kiembe Samaki).

Members of the House of Representatives have elected Ms Mwanaasha Khamis Juma of Dimani Constituency, and Mr Shaaban Ali Othman of Mpendae Constituency to be the chairpersons of the House of Representatives. They will work with Deputy Speaker to assist the Speaker.

In another development, Members of the House elected Dr Sada Salum Mkuya (presidential appointee) as chairperson of the women representatives association in the legislature (Uwawaza).

Ms Mwantatu Mbarak Khamis was elected the Uwawaza Vice-Chairperson, Ms Bahati Khamis Mussa, Ms Mwanajuma Kassim Makame, Ms Rukia Omar Ramadhan and Ms Salha Mohammed Mwinjuma as Members of the Uwawaza Executive Committee.

Other activities carried out during the session were taking the oath of allegiance of five Members from opposition ACT-Wazalendo Party Ms Habib Ali Mohammed (Mtambwe), Mr Hassan Hamad Omar (Kojani), Mr Kombo Mwinyi Shehe (Wingwi), Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui (presidential appointee), and Mr Omar Said Shaaban (presidential appointee).