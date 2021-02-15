Kenya: Nyachae's Funeral Service Underway in Kisii Attended By Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga

15 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — The funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was underway at the Gusii Stadium Monday morning ahead of his burial.

Nyachae who died on February 1, 2021 aged 89 will be buried at his Nyosia home, at a private ceremony restricted to close family and friends.

President Uhuru Kenyatt, his Deputy William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were among leaders at the burial service.

Ahead of the funeral service, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested as he waited to receive the Deputy President whose helicopter was scheduled to land at Kisii High School.

Maangi, seen as the leader of the wing that supports Ruto in Kisii, had just arrived at school when he was picked up at 9 am by police who whisked him away to Kisii Police Station.

Ruto later landed at the stadium and headed to Gusii Stadium.

There was no immediate comment from area police on the arrest that was witnessed by reporters and officials who had gathered at the school grounds to welcome dignitaries landing there.

County Police Commander Jebel Munene could not be reached for comment as his phone remained off.

"We don't know why they arrested him, they did not give reasons why they picked him up," Maangi's aide told Capital FM News.

The arrest of the Deputy Governor comes a day after a former ODM branch Executive Samuel Omwando was also arrested from his house in Nyanchwa.

Maangi had condemned the arrest of the former ODM operative who is a known staunch supporter of DP Ruto.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.