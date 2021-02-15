Kenya: Nyachae's Funeral Service Underway in Kisii Attended By Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga

Kisii — The funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was underway at the Gusii Stadium Monday morning ahead of his burial.

Nyachae who died on February 1, 2021 aged 89 will be buried at his Nyosia home, at a private ceremony restricted to close family and friends.

President Uhuru Kenyatt, his Deputy William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were among leaders at the burial service.

Ahead of the funeral service, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested as he waited to receive the Deputy President whose helicopter was scheduled to land at Kisii High School.

Maangi, seen as the leader of the wing that supports Ruto in Kisii, had just arrived at school when he was picked up at 9 am by police who whisked him away to Kisii Police Station.

Ruto later landed at the stadium and headed to Gusii Stadium.

There was no immediate comment from area police on the arrest that was witnessed by reporters and officials who had gathered at the school grounds to welcome dignitaries landing there.

County Police Commander Jebel Munene could not be reached for comment as his phone remained off.

"We don't know why they arrested him, they did not give reasons why they picked him up," Maangi's aide told Capital FM News.

The arrest of the Deputy Governor comes a day after a former ODM branch Executive Samuel Omwando was also arrested from his house in Nyanchwa.

Maangi had condemned the arrest of the former ODM operative who is a known staunch supporter of DP Ruto.