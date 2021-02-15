Kenya: MP Osoro, Who Fought With Arati, Arrested From Nyachae's Funeral

Ksii — South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro was arrested Monday, following claims he planned to disrupt the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

Osoro's arrest followed that of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who was picked up by police as he waited to receive Deputy President William Ruto whose helicopter was scheduled to land at Kisii High School.

"I don't know why they have arrested me, but since Maangi was also arrested your guess is as good as mine," Osoro told reporters at Kisii Police Station. Osoro dominated news headlines recently when he fought with Dagoreti South MP Simba Arati during the funeral of Maangi's father in Nyamira also atteded by Ruto.

On Monday, police sources said Maangi and Osoro were arrested following reports they were planning to disrupt the funeral service that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among others.

County Police Commander Jebel Munene could not be reached for comment as his phone remained off.

The arrests followed that of a former ODM branch Executive Samuel Omwando was also arrested from his house in Nyanchwa on Sunday night.

Maangi had condemned the arrest of the former ODM operative who is a known staunch supporter of DP Ruto.