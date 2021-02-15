Tanzania: Road Fund Beefs Up Road Budget

THE government has increased the budget for the construction of roads from 15 to 40 per cent of the entire Road Fund collections, the House of Representatives heard on Thursday.

Minister of State in Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments Masoud Ali Mohammed told the House that other strategies to raise resources from various sources, including loans and grants were underway to strengthen the country's road infrastructure particularly in tourist areas.

He said the ministry was determined to implement all road projects as promised in the CCM 2020/2025 election manifesto.

The minister was responding to Nungwi Representative Abdalla Abasi Wadi who wanted to know the government's plan to construct Nungwi roads as per CCM pledges.

Mr Masoud said the government had already conducted the feasibility study on 242km of roads in Unguja and Pemba.