Tanzania: Road Fund Beefs Up Road Budget

12 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has increased the budget for the construction of roads from 15 to 40 per cent of the entire Road Fund collections, the House of Representatives heard on Thursday.

Minister of State in Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments Masoud Ali Mohammed told the House that other strategies to raise resources from various sources, including loans and grants were underway to strengthen the country's road infrastructure particularly in tourist areas.

He said the ministry was determined to implement all road projects as promised in the CCM 2020/2025 election manifesto.

The minister was responding to Nungwi Representative Abdalla Abasi Wadi who wanted to know the government's plan to construct Nungwi roads as per CCM pledges.

Mr Masoud said the government had already conducted the feasibility study on 242km of roads in Unguja and Pemba.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.