Tanzania: Special Arrangement to Address Teachers' Shortage in Zanzibar

THE Education and Vocational Training Ministry plans to temporarily deploy teachers to schools with an acute shortage of trainers, the House of Representatives was told on Friday.

The minister, Mr Simai Mohammed Said, conceded that some public schools were facing an acute shortage of teachers, noting that the ministry had opted to temporarily reallocate teachers from nearby schools.

He said the reallocated teachers would be picked from nearby secondary schools with less than 29 teaching sessions a week.

Minister Simai was responding to Bahati Khamis Kombo (Chambani-CCM) who wanted to know the government's plan to address the shortage of teachers at Dodo.

The legislator claimed that the school in Dodo Shehia had only 11 teachers attending to 1,170 pupils in congested classrooms of up to 139 pupils per classroom.

The minister admitted congestion in Chambani schools, saying the number of pupils was beyond the ministry's standard of 25 pupils per nursery classroom as well as 45 and 40 children for primary and secondary schools, respectively.