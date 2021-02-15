Nigeria: OPC Asks Buhari to Investigate Shasha Clash

The O'odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to investigate last Friday's clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Shasha community in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the clash led to the loss of lives and massive destruction of properties and goods in the market. This prompted the state governor to declare a curfew in Ibadan.

OPC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, expressed concern that a minor misunderstanding between a pregnant woman and a Hausa man later degenerated into tribal crisis leading to death and destruction of properties in the community.

The OPC publicity scribe said such crisis could have been avoided, saying the Yoruba are very peaceful and accommodating people.

He said, "It is unfortunate that a short misunderstanding between two traders eventually led to killing and destruction. Yoruba are every where in Nigeria, especially, in the North, mostly in Kano and Kaduna, however, it is on record that no Yoruba native has ever instigated any crisis in the north.

"Therefore, I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident, so as to bring the culprits to book and also forestall further crisis" he said.

Condemns shooting of Amotekun operative by police personnel

Oguntimehin also condemned the report that a Divisional Police officer (DPO) in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji shot an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen that allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.

"The police officer should be made to face the music for shooting an Amotekun corp. No matter who was involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police boss should be professional enough to know when to pull the trigger."

"It is a grave error of judgment for such a senior officer of the police to shoot an Amotekun corp knowing full well that the south west security outfit was backed by the law.

"So for a police officer to have shot such a corp is not only a disgrace to the police hierarchy, but a sad reminder of the systemic failure of an institution that is supposed to protect the citizens, maintain law and order, now becoming the law breaker and a threat to the peace of the society," Oguntimehin said.