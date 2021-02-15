Namibia: Fire Prevention Fuels Youth

15 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Two young men from Walvis Bay have joined the battle to prevent and fight fires in the country - especially at the harbour town which is often hit by shack fires.

Josef Kahyata and Israel Israel Erastus researched methods to minimise the impact of fires on the community and came across a Chinese product that helps to put out flames as soon as they erupt.

Erastus, who has been to China a few times, was excited when he came across Auto Fire Off (AFO) balls.

The fire-extinguishing balls weigh only about 1,5 kg and are 150 mm in diameter.

Kahyata and Erastus say the balls are able to tackle most burning solids and liquids, as well as electrical and kitchen fires.

They are also easy to operate.

The devices are deployable virtually anywhere and can self-activate in the event of a fire.

"These balls could really be effective in locations where houses and shacks are built close to each other. It means fewer residents would lose their belongings and lives. If we can have a few of these balls in some shacks, it could prevent fires from spreading. We also have many vessels at our town, on which fires easily occur," Erastus says.

The two business partners acquired some balls and demonstrated them to various business people at the town.

The product was also tested out in different small fire environments. "You can just attach your ball near places in the house which are fire risks, like a stove, over electrical equipment, or where flammable materials are stored. Where there is no ball installed, an individual can just throw one into a fire, which puts it out within between three and ten seconds. It automatically extinguishes a fire when it senses flames," Erastus says.

The ball, which is filled with dry powder, is safe to humans and animals.

They are maintenance-free and covered by a five-year manufacturer's warranty.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes, who recently came across the young men testing the product, got the opportunity to toss one of the balls into a fire.

"From what I have seen, it really works well in a confined space. It is a good first-aid tool and something for the youth to generate money with. I really urge businesses to buy this product from them. It could really help in house fires. It will give the fire department some time to arrive . Our young people are trying. Business people and enterprises should really encourage young people when they come to you with business ideas," he said.

The product is sold at N$600 each.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

