Namibia: Murder Accused Spoke of Money in Victims' Safe

ONE of the men charged with killing an elderly Swakopmund couple in a house robbery in August 2017 tried to get hold of the keys to the couple's home a few months before they were attacked, a witness has testified in the Windhoek High Court.

It was during May 2017 that Fabian Hipukuluka Lazarus - now on trial in the High Court with a co-accused, Simon Shidute Jerobeam - asked one of the state witnesses in the two men's trial, Daphne !Nawases, to help him get hold of the house keys of Swakopmund residents Siegfried and Roswitha Strzelecki, !Nawases testified on Friday.

!Nawases told judge Christie Liebenberg that Lazarus said to her he had seen a lot of money in a safe in the Strzeleckis' house, that he had stolen the safe key, and that he wanted her to get the house keys for him.She said his request bothered her, and she decided to tell the couple's daughter and son-in-law, by whom she is employed as a domestic worker, about the conversation Lazarus had with her.

After his initial request, Lazarus made several phone calls to her during which he again asked her to get the keys for him, and she finally told him she was not going to help him, !Nawases said.

Lazarus is denying that he had conversations with her about the couple's house keys or money in their safe, his defence lawyer, Milton Engelbrecht, told !Nawases during cross-examination. She stuck to her version on hearing that from the lawyer.

Testifying on Thursday, the couple's son-in-law, Christian Hall, told the judge that Lazarus had done construction and renovation work for him, including on the house of his parents-in-law.

Hall recounted that a safe key of his in-laws went missing when they moved from Walvis Bay to Swakopmund about three months before the attack on them.

After he and his wife heard !Nawases' report about Lazarus' request, they informed the Strzeleckis and it was decided to have the locks of the couple's safes changed, Hall said.

He also told the court that when he visited their house after the attack on them, he saw a key lying in front of a safe in the house, and by the key holder, he recognised it as the key which had gone missing previously. Hall added that this made him alert the police that Lazarus might have had something to do with the attack.

The couple was attacked at their home at Swakopmund during the morning of 2 August 2017. Mrs Strzelecki (79) was gagged and strangled and died at the scene, while Mr Strzelecki (81) was injured. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Shortly after being discharged from the hospital he suffered a stroke, and died on 10 August 2017.

The prosecution is alleging that he died as a result of having been assaulted during the robbery eight days before his death.

Lazarus (28) and Jerobeam (26) denied guilt on two counts of murder and charges of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, conspiring to commit housebreaking and robbery, theft and defeating or obstructing the course of justice when their trial began on Thursday.

Jerobeam admitted that he was at the couple's house on the day of the incident, that there was a plan to steal money from a safe in the house, and that he left the premises with a camera lens which he had taken from the house, but denied that he threatened or assaulted the couple.

He also claimed a former co-accused, Daniel Nghilifa Stefanus (29), who escaped from custody in February 2019, suggested that they should rob the couple to get the money that he said was in their safe.

The trial was postponed on Friday, and is scheduled to continue from 31 May.

Jerobeam, who is being represented by legal aid lawyer Tuna Nhinda, and Lazarus are being held in custody. State advocate Marthino Olivier is prosecuting.