Namibia: Swapo Tells Cabinet to Revoke Airnam Liquidation

Swapo and several trade unions over the weekend pressured the government to revoke its decision to close down Air Namibia amid threats of nationwide demonstrations set for this week.

Swapo's parliamentary caucus met on Friday to discuss a decision to liquidate the airline, which has gobbled up close to N$11 billion of taxpayers' money in the past three decades.

In a meeting chaired by prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who is also a member of Cabinet, some Swapo MPs allegedly asked why they were not consulted on the decision.

Sources said an agreement was reached for the matter to be escalated to Swapo's top leadership for further discussion. News about Swapo's apparent pressure came as a surprise to some in the corridors of power - especially since Swapo's secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, is also part of the Cabinet representing the governing party.

Questions sent to Shaningwa and party spokesperson Hilma Nikanor over the weekend were not answered.

Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo in a statement last week said the league is opposed to the closure of Air Namibia to the benefit of "white monopoly capital".

"We are aggrieved to see Cabinet going ahead with liquidation . . ," he said.

Meanwhile, SPYL's secretary for education, Hofni Iipinge, wrote on his social media account: "We as Swapo members will never allow Air Namibia to be liquidated to serve the interests of individuals."

"Our brothers and sisters will go back to work soon. This is a simple war and we will win it," he said.

THREATS

Namibia's biggest labour federation, the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), last week said it would mobilise all its affiliate unions to stage a nationwide demonstration in solidarity with the 644 Air Namibia employees who would be jobless if the liquidation process is finalised.

The NUNW claims to represent more than 50% of Namibia's civil servant population estimated to involve over 100 000 workers.

NUNW secretary general Job Muniaro yesterday said their focus during the nationwide demonstration planned for Wednesday would be to call for the resignation of minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste.

Muniaro said they also want the government to reverse its decision to liquidate the national airline.

This, he said, is because the unions were not consulted before the decision was taken.

"We are further receiving support from business communities who care for Air Namibia and feel the government, particularly the minister of public enterprises, took a unilateral decision to liquidate Air Namibia without proper consultation," he said.

The unionist said the government should rather try to remedy the airline's financial problems, instead of imposing a complete shutdown.

"If people are appointed as auctioneers, they should say so," he said.

If this demonstration does not yield the desired results, Muniaro said they would communicate more plans of action in the course of the week.

SHIIMI STANDS FIRM

Minister of finance Ipumbu Shiimi also attended Friday's meeting with Swapo leaders.

Shiimi yesterday said: "Internal party consultations are still taking place."

He declined to comment further.

Shiimi and Jooste are being criticised for supporting the closure of Namibia's national airline.

Former finance minister Calle Schlettwein also pushed for the closure, believing the airline has become a burden to the government.

Shiimi defended the decision on his Twitter account, saying: " . . . the country is at a crossroads, either we make difficult choices with short-term pains for a better tomorrow, or easy choices that lead to bankruptcy, more unemployment, no housing, poverty and crime."

He said it is not correct to say liquidation would cost the government over N$2 billion.

"Liquidation costs are not paid by shareholders," he said.

He added that certain decisions had to be taken to protect the interests of most Namibians as opposed to a select few.

Jooste also declined to reveal what was discussed by Swapo on Friday.

He said the government is still in consultations on the airline's liquidation and further information would be shared when it becomes available.

"The government cares deeply and will always do everything possible to protect the interests of the country and all its people," he said.

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah does not believe the planned demonstration by NUNW and its affiliate unions would yield positive results.

He blames the demise of the national airline on the ignorance of various stakeholders, including the trade unions and political groups, saying "they neglected their civil and political duties to demand accountability and an efficient national carrier".

He believes the closure of Air Namibia was the best option.

"We must know it's not just Air Namibia that's affected, but also other industries and economic activities linked to the airline," he says.

GEINGOB'S STANCE

President Hage Geingob has for years supported the airline.

But his people's tone has changed in the past year after being convinced Air Namibia's problems would not be solved by quick fixes.

Last year, he said, he supported a plan to shut down the airline.

The Namibian understands the president has in the past leaned towards a plan to restructure the airline to cut costs and to cut the Frankfurt route, which is cited as expensive to maintain.

The president was, however, advised that restricting the airline and cutting the Frankfurt route would not save the airline.

Air Namibia has over the years faced criticism over corruption allegations, chronic mismanagement and its decision to keep the Frankfurt route.

It has also been blasted for its questionable plane leases worth more than N$2,4 billion.