Namibia: Bank Windhoek Celebrates Valentine's Day By Thanking Frontline Healthcare Workers

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Bank Windhoek staff members dressed up in white to honour healthcare frontline workers fighting Covid-19 on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has emphasised that going to work during the Covid-19 pandemic has placed frontline workers, especially those in healthcare, under immense pressure, putting their physical, mental, and social well-being at risk. Exposure to excessive stress for prolonged periods can have many harmful consequences on frontline healthcare workers' emotional and mental well-being, a WHO report said.

Frontline workers are employees within essential industries, such as hospitals and other medical sectors, customer-facing banking services and retail stores, especially during the lockdown in the early stages of Covid-19.

Research shows that the traditional lab coat was beige, but most medical institutions have adapted to wearing white coats because the colour symbolises life and purity. "As a responsible citizen, we thought it was a good idea to recognise our frontline workers who provide medical care by commemorating Valentine's Day 2021 dressed in white," said Bank Windhoek's head of corporate affairs, Hayley Allen.

Bank Windhoek's branches and departments were excited to have been part of the initiative and wished all frontline workers all the best and a happy Valentine's Day.