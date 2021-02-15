Namibia: Boy Drowns At Walvis

15 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy drowned at Walvis Bay's Independence Beach on Sunday.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said the incident happened at about 14h00 while Isai Weyulu enjoyed the afternoon with his family and other children on the beach, playing and swimming.

Iikuyu said there came a point where Weyulu's guardian noticed that he was nowhere to be found and later reported him as a missing person at Tutaleni Police Station, whereby a search was done without success.

On Monday, the boy's body was discovered after it was washed ashore not far from where he was swimming.

"It is suspected that the victim drowned unnoticed while swimming with his friends. No foul play is suspected so far," said Iikuyu.

Weyulu's next of kin were informed.

