Namibia: 'Oc Ebs' Opens Up About Alleged Homophobic Attack

NAMIBIAN comedian, host and presenter Xuro Milton, better known as 'Oc Ebs', says he has not been able to leave his apartment after allegedly being attacked by a security guard in Windhoek on Saturday.

Milton says he was attacked by an Omega Security Services guard at around 21h00 on Saturday night at the Trift Towers flats upon returning home after a charity event in the city.

The entertainer, who is well known on social media for his skits as a female domestic worker wearing a domestic worker's outfit, yesterday told The Namibian the event was held up by rain and finished later than expected.

Milton opted to head home while still in his trademark 'Oc Ebs' costume as there was little time to change.

When he arrived at Trift Towers, he says the security guard on duty refused to let him in, claiming he does not live there.

"The guard stopped me at the door and told me I couldn't go inside," Milton says, noting he then took off his wig hoping the guard would recognise him and realise he was wearing a costume.

Once Milton managed to get inside the building, he says he headed towards the elevator where the guard continued to harass him.

He says the guard proceeded to call him a "moffie", and refused to let him enter the elevator.

Milton claims he then ran to the stairs to get away from the guard, when he was grabbed and beaten with the guard's baton until it broke on his head.

The guard then dragged him to the front door and cuffed him to the entrance, before calling the caretaker of the building, Milton says.

Trift Towers' caretaker, who chooses to remain anonymous, says she saw what happened on security camera (CCTV) footage, which shows that Milton waited outside for around two minutes and was later let into the building by another tenant.

"When I saw Milton, I told him [the guard] to immediately remove the handcuffs, as it is inhumane to treat someone like that," she says.

She claims the guard said: "Hierdie moffie soek al lank k*k met my [this faggot has been looking for sh*t with me for a long time]."

This indicated to her the attack was personal and biased towards Milton, she says.

The caretaker believes Milton was innocent as the footage shows the guard continuously harassing him for a further three minutes at the elevator and then beating him with his baton on the stairs.

"What I saw on the footage is that he [the guard] attacked him [Milton]. Milton only tried to protect himself," she says, adding that Milton was also strangled.

Milton says he has been staying at Trift Towers for almost 10 years and that the guard in question regularly sees him.

He says the guard often shows up for work under the influence of alcohol.

The caretaker also says the guard seemed intoxicated when the attack happened.

Milton says it is the first time he has been attacked over his sexuality and that he is extremely traumatised.

"It is very difficult . . . At home we are supposed to feel safe, and these guys are hired to protect us. Being handcuffed made me feel like I was doing something wrong for just being myself," he says.

Milton believes opening a case with the police against the guard and his employer would be futile.

"I have to stay home because of what I look like now . . . the emotional pain and the trauma . . . "

Susan Kavei, a supervisor at Omega Security Services, confirmed that an incident was reported at Trift Towers on Saturday night involving an altercation between one of their guards and a tenant.

She says the report also confirms that a breathalyser test proved the guard was intoxicated, but claims the guard was attacked by a tenant/s who refused to wear a mask and sanitise his/their hands.

Kavei says the matter is being investigated internally.

A manager at Trift Towers, who declined to be identified, says: "We acknowledge the incident on Trift Towers' property, but we as the management and tenants of the building have tried to calm the situation down with all the involved parties. We stand against violence in any way or form."

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says: "He cannot assume we will not assist him. We are going to take this case and investigate like we always do. We are here to serve. We are here to help and protect the community."

Meanwhile, gay rights advocacy group Outright Namibia spokesperson Ndiilo Nthengwe says the attack on Milton speaks of the homophobic culture that still prevails in the country.

"We are still not safe," Nthengwe says.