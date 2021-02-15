Namibia/Central African Republic: Namibia Warns CAR in U20 AFCON Opener

15 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Young Warriors will take no prisoners when they make their first appearance at the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations against Central Africa Republic on Monday afternoon in Mauritania.

The Namibian side will be led by Edmar Kamatuka as captain, who will stand in for regular Steven Damaseb who will not feature in the first match due to an injury.

The team arrived in Mauritania last week and have been training for a week and played in a friendly match against Mauritania's senior team which resulted in a draw and Kamatuka reckons all is set for the opening game.

"Obviously we are perceived as the underdogs in the group even though two other countries are making their debut, but if they underestimate us it will be at their own risk because we are ready, we prepared well and we will go out there to make a name for ourselves," says Kamatuka.

"Mentally we are in a good space, we know what is at stake, we know how hard we had to fight at Cosafa to get here and we will not take that for granted. We will be facing big countries, but we won't give them the respect on the pitch - it's an eleven man game and we have our own objectives in this tournament."

Kamatuka said that they will go all out to set the tone at the championships.

"We know what it takes to be part of the national set up especially in a country with so much potential and talent and we don't take that for granted. We will do our best and send a message to the others in our group."

Damaseb is joined on the treatment table by defender Tuli-Baggio Nashixua and midfielder, Pitsi Ameb, but coach James Britz is confident the medical team will take care of them in time for the second match.

Namibia will start their campaign on 15 February against Central African Republic and then take on Tunisia on 18 February before concluding off their Group B action against Burkina Faso on 21 February. - nfa.org.na

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.