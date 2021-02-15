Namibia: More Than N$97m to Fight Foot-and-Mouth Disease

15 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will require more than N$97 million to acquire foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine doses. This includes equipment, labour and vehicles to contain the spread of the current FMD outbreak in the communal areas north of the veterinary cordon fence (redline).

The ministry will need to purchase about 1,7 million vaccine doses from neighbouring Botswana to vaccinate some 800 000 head of cattle in the

Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Kunene, Kavango West, Kavango East and Zambezi regions.

Each vaccine dose is said to cost about N$40, which totals about N$45 million to vaccinate the animals twice.

This was revealed by agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein during a courtesy visit to the Oshana region where he met with traditional authority leaders, councillors and farmers at Oshakati on Friday.

"The disease is spreading rapidly and we need to contain it as best we can. When it first broke out in the two Kavango regions, containing it was a bit easier because we could detect and trace it, however, when it spread to all the northern regions it was difficult to detect where it originated from, because we could not trace anything. We later found out the outbreak was caused by the smuggling of cattle into the region from affected areas. "The cost of containing the disease is quite high, because we have officials working in the field that would require to be paid, and vehicles running up and down. The cost actually involves a lot of things. The disease is not fatal and animals do not die out easily, but if we do not contain it fast, it may spread further and have severe effects on farmers and retailers," he said.

Schlettwein said the ministry has so far procured half of the required vaccine doses, and the other half is yet to be ordered, adding that the government has secured enough funds.

So far the ministry has deployed about 150 officials to conduct vaccinations in the affected regions.

About 5 000 head of cattle are to be vaccinated in the Oshana region alone, Schlettwein said.

"The restriction of animal movement began on 6 January, and if no further outbreak is detected again in the northern regions, it would last until 6 March only, which is a period of three months. We hope no further outbreak will be detected in these regions for the next five years to enable the export of beef to foreign markets. We also need to improve our farming practices to make sure our cattle are free from disease. The disease has a direct impact on retailers, vendors and the markets. "Farmers in the north are currently not able to sell their cattle, which is not fair. We really need to improve our farming practices and do better," he said.

He said Namibia has the ability to consume about 30% of the country's beef produce, while the other 70% is exported to foreign markets.

Schlettwein said the drought experienced in the country over the years has decreased its livestock population by half.

"If this disease is not contained, it may affect our exports to foreign markets and put the country in jeopardy," he said.

He urged farmers to take all their cattle for vaccinations, while also warning farmers with cattle posts in Angola to avoid moving cattle until the situation has returned to normal.

The ministry has lifted the restrictions on the movement of goats and sheep as they do not pose any risk of spreading FMD.

The northern regions are currently under quarantine, and vaccination has commenced.

