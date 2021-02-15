Namibia: Visagie, Representing Queer Namibia and Winning Awards

Adriano Visagie is no stranger to the Namibian film industry as he has landed roles both on the screen and on stage for a number of consecutive years.

This year, Visagie is proving to the global audience just what he's all about. The actor was recently rewarded for his outstanding performance in the Philippe Talavara film 'Kapana' with the Kim Renders Award at the Reelout Queer Film Festival in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The award was named after Kim Renders, a Canadian writer, director, actor and designer and a founding member of Nightwood Theatre, the oldest professional feminist theatre company in Canada. She was made an honorary member of the Association of Canadian Theatre Research for her role as founding member of the theatre and was awarded the Maggie Bassett Award by Theatre Ontario for distinguished service to theatre in Ontario in 1995.

"It feels so rewarding, especially at the time we are in now, with the pandemic and being able to create productions of all walks of life, and that the Reelout Queer Film Festival has made this possible for us.

"It's overwhelming in such a good manner," he says, mentioning that he had kept the news a secret until the announcement was made public.

"It's such an honour to get my second international award through film, so well done not to just myself, but to the cast and crew, whose bravery really showed through all this."

He also extended congratulations to Senga Brockerhoff and Mikiros Garoës for writing the script he believes really needs to be written about.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The award celebrates queer films across the diaspora, and they do not award the film per se, but rather aspects of the films across different productions such as outstanding characters and actors, he explained.

"It all honestly feels very good to be part of a film that now at this point has received such international accolades and it's reaching all these amazing spaces that we had hoped it would and it's definitely doing so."

Visagie also applauds his director's work ethic in expressing different narratives in the Namibian LGBTQI community through film.

"I believe 'Kapana' is just not a story about HIV-AIDS, but it stems from a deeper understanding of same sex relationships, and how this has been implicated through culture and patriarchal norms in our country."

Talavera gave a shout out to his actor on Twitter posting: Congratulations to Adriano Visagie for winning the Kim Renders Award for Outstanding Performance at the 2021 @Reelout. Congratulations to the other winners and a massive thank you to the festival for having us in the first place."

'Kapana' will be screening at Massi Madi, the Pan-African Film Festival, OUTshine Film Festival and will also be having a special screening tomorrow at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall where tickets will be half price.

- Jonathan Sasha on social media.