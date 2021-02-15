Namibia: Windhoek Sits On 120 Donated Toilets

THE Windhoek municipal council has delayed the installation of more than 100 donated flush and dry toilets meant to improve sanitation in the city's informal settlements.

Some of the toilets were donated in March last year and others in November.

They were donated to support the city's effort to improve sanitation in the informal settlements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest donation of 80 dry toilet units and 20 (25-litre) hand sanitiser containers came from NamPower in March 2020.

These were valued at N$196 000.

The Development Bank of Namibia donated 20 toilets in November 2020 valued at N$300 000. The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism through the Environmental Investment Fund also donated 20 toilets valued at N$300 000, in November.

The toilets were apparently not handed over to the intended benficiaries because the council was waiting for ministerial approval to install them.

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda at a council meeting on Thursday last week said he learnt that more than 116 toilets were being kept at the municipality's stores when they could have been handed over to intended communities.

"Why do we have to wait for ministerial approval in cases like this?

There are 116 toilets that are just parked there that could be rolled out in the community for the people to use. It would have been a wasted year if things were donated and we have not handed them over to the intended beneficiaries," Amupanda said.

Former mayor Fransina Kahungu at the same meeting said the toilets and other donations received by the municipality were not used because they needed ministerial approval.

Kahungu said the municipality needed to obtain an environmental clearance certificate from the environment ministry to instal the toilets.

"We put up some toilets last year in November, but we were told by the minister of environment that there was a problem with the environmental clearance. It is not that councillors were not serious with handing over the donations but this thing of getting clearance held us back," she said.

Kahungu added that the municipality also had no budget to install the toilets last year.

"We needed money to install the toilets. When we put up some toilets, we had to pay for that," he said.

Apart from the ablution facilities, the municipality has also not cleared donations from various international donors meant for its Covid-19 response.

This includes a non-repayable grant of two million euros from the European Commission through a partnership between Windhoek and the City of Bremen in Germany.

This was meant to fund the project of improving solid waste management in Windhoek.

The municipality has also not cleared a donation of personal protective equipment from various Chinese cities from March last year.

This includes a donation consisting of 700 pieces of medical disposal protective clothing, 700 protective cover uniforms, 5 000 medical disposable gloves, 400 non-contact infrared thermometers valued at N$520 000 from the Chinese city of Chongqing.

The city of Shanghai donated personal protective equipment, including 3 000 N95 masks and 17 000 KN95 masks, while the city of Suzhou gave 40 000 facial masks.

The city of Nanjing, which has a cooperation agreement with the Windhoek municipality donated 30 000 facial masks.

Amupanda told the meeting some of the PPE received by the municipality was already being used before the council got municipality approval.