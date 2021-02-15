South Africa: Warning - No Jobs in Exchange for IFP Membership Says IFP

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng wishes to warn the public of the latest fraudulent scam aiming to recruit unsuspecting people to sign up for an IFP youth employment campaign programme, as well as business opportunities in and around Gauteng.

The group of individuals, working under the false pretence of being representatives of the IFP in Gauteng, have used the Party's name to target young people. They approach them with the promise of permanent jobs as general workers for the SABC, and at OR Tambo Airport, among others. So far, the scammers have been operating in and around UNISA's Florida Campus in Roodepoort, and no less than 80 people have been tricked by their nefarious scam.

The IFP wishes to distance itself from any activities, campaigns and individuals that promise to provide access to jobs and investment opportunities in exchange for cash, or taking up IFP membership. The IFP prides itself on being a Party that deserves people's trust. We want to reassure the public that we have never - and will never - asked that people sign up for membership in exchange for employment with any public or private entity.

We strongly condemn this act of preying on the vulnerabilities of unemployed youth. We wish to warn the public to steer clear of any persons using the IFP name and logo as part of a job recruitment campaign. A case of fraud will be opened soon, meanwhile, an internal investigation is already underway.

Should members of the public come across any persons posing as representatives of the IFP, purporting to offer jobs, please report such to the IFP Gauteng Office on this number: 011 333 0520.

