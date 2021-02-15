South Africa: Zondo to Ask Constitutional Court to Sentence Zuma to Prison On Contempt Charges

15 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Judge Raymond Zondo takes no prisoners as he tells the former president he is subject to the law and the Constitution.

Judge Raymond Zondo has instructed the legal team at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to bring contempt of court charges against former president Jacob Zuma in the Constitutional Court after he failed to appear before the inquiry despite being summonsed.

Zuma has been implicated in State Capture by more than 40 witnesses in three years of evidence heard by the commission. He was due to answer at this week's hearings but failed to appear for the second time this year.

The court ruled in January that Zuma was compelled to appear and testify before the commission, but he issued a seven-page statement on social media instead, saying he was being subjected to a witch-hunt and that he would not obey "their law".

"The commission will make an application to the Constitutional Court seeking an order that Mr Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, then it is up to that court to decide what to do. It can impose a term of imprisonment or a fine. The commission will approach the Constitutional...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

