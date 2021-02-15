Mozambique: Over 50,000 Cases of Covid-19 Diagnosed

Maputo — There have now been over 50,000 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease diagnosed in Mozambique, the health authorities announced on Sunday.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, 814 cases were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 50,265.

The Ministry announced a further ten deaths from Covid-19 - nine men and one woman, all Mozambican nationals, and aged between 33 and 84. Nine of the deaths were declared on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Six of the latest victims died in Maputo, two in Sofala, one in Nampula and one in Cabo Delgado. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 535. The great majority of the deaths - 415 (77.6 per cent) have occurred in Maputo.

To date, 383,085 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,463 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 554 were from Maputo city, 424 from Maputo province, 348 in Zambezia, 263 in Inhambane, 251 in Tete, 200 in Gaza, 175 in Sofala, 102 in Manica, 93 in Cabo Delgado, 33 in Niassa and 20 in Nampula.

1,649 of the tests gave negative results and 814 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 807 of these are known to be Mozambican nationals, one is a foreigner (but the Ministry did not give his or her nationality), and the nationality of the other six cases has yet to be confirmed.

59 of the cases reported on Sunday are children under the age of 15, and 36 are over 65 years old. No age information was available in 54 cases.

210 of the new cases came from Maputo province and 159 from Maputo city. So between them Maputo city and province contributed 45.3 per cent of the new cases. There were also 107 cases from Zambezia, 88 from Inhambane, 60 from Sofala, 59 from Cabo Delgado, 56 from Gaza, 48 from Tete, 19 from Niassa, seven from Manica and one from Nampula.

On Sunday the positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 33 per cent. This compares with 24.6 per cent on Saturday, 30.6 per cent on Friday, and 28.2 per cent on Thursday.

The Ministry release said that, in the same 24 hour period, 34 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (26 in Maputo, three in Matola, two in Zambezia, two in Sofala, and one in Gaza), and 31 new cases were admitted (22 in Maputo, four in Matola, three in Nampula, one in Niassa, and one in Sofala).

As of Sunday 294 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 307 on Saturday). 234 of these patients (79.6 per cent) are in Maputo. There are also 12 in Matola, 11 in Zambezia, nine in Inhambane, nine in Sofala, seven in Tete, four in Nampula, three in Niassa, two in Cabo Delgado, two in Gaza and one in Manica.

The Ministry also reported that, in the same period, 193 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (118 of them in Gaza, 64 in Manica and 11 in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 31,699, which is 63.1 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of the disease is thus continuing to grow, and on Sunday it stood at 18,031 (up from 17,416 on Saturday). This is the highest number of active cases the country has ever recorded. Their geographical distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 9.963 (55.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,546; Sofala, 2,100; Cabo Delgado, 714; Inhambane, 666; Niassa, 452; Tete, 387; Gaza, 364; Manica, 301; Nampula, 274; and Zambezia, 264.