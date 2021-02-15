Mozambique: Angola Sends Oxygen to Mozambique

15 February 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Angola is supporting Mozambique in the fight against the Covid-19 respiratory disease by sending a tank of oxygen to Maputo, for hospitalised patients who need respiratory support.

A weekend statement from the office of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said that an Angolan military cargo plane will fly the tank of oxygen to Maputo on Monday.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco offered this support during a phone conversation with Nyusi on Sunday, part of the normal contacts between the two leaders.

During that phone call, according to Nyusi, the two presidents "exchanged information about the evolution of Covid-19 in the two countries, and in the region, and its impact on their respective economies".

They also swapped information on security matters, and Nyusi briefed Lourenco "on the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado province". Here groups with connections to the self-styled "Islamic State" (ISIS, or Daesh) have been mounting terrorist raids since October 2017.

An estimated 2,000 people have died in this raids, and over half a million have been displaced from their homes, fleeing to safer areas within the province, or to neighbouring provinces such as Nampula or Niassa.

Nyusi and Lourenco promised "to maintain regular consultations and to strengthen cooperation".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.