Zimbabwe: Musonda Rallies Mwadziwana

BOXING trainer Clyde Musonda has expressed confidence in Tinashe "Chairman" Mwadziwana, who is set to challenge Namibia's Nathanael Kakololo for the African Boxing Union featherweight title on February 27.

Musonda and Mwadziwana are scheduled to leave for Namibia on Wednesday.

They have been camping in Chivhu for the past two weeks and Musonda, who is Mwadziwana's trainer, on Monday revealed they are leaving early for the fight to take place in Windhoek.

"We have been camping in Chivhu since I came back from Tanzania, so I think we have been together for two weeks. We are travelling this Wednesday. They want us there early so that they can market the fight and also for us we get time to acclimatise.

"Tinashe has been making good progress. When I came back he was around 64kg of which the weight limit is 57kg. He is now 58.5kg, so he still has 1.5kg to shed off. But I am quite happy with the progress.

"I think on the other aspects we had time to watch the opponent, how he fights and he is a little bit taller than Tinashe. So I think we are going for the body when attacking.

"And for Tinashe it's his first time to fight this guy. But he has been watching this guy's fights, so we have been working on how best we can win this fight and so far so good," said Musonda.

Mwadziwana will be returning to the ring after a long break having last fought in September 2019.

But Musonda is not reading much into that and is confident of victory.

"It's like we are going for war because we really want to win this fight. We are going to give our best for the fight because we really need that belt.

"We are grateful for the support we have been getting from other boxers, the sparring partners, the likes of Jeremiah Mhere, who is also a featherweight and other local boxers from Chivhu," said Musonda.