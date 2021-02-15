Zimbabwe: FC Platinum's Senegalese Conquerors Part Ways With Head Coach

FC PLATINUM'S opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup, ASC Jaraaf, have parted ways with their head coach, Malick Daf.

The announcement was made shortly after the Senegalese football giants had claimed a precious 0-1 away victory over the platinum miners in the first leg of the group stage qualifying play-off at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Daf, who doubled as the Senegal Under-17 national team coach, was not part of the technical team when the side traveled to Harare last week.

The revered youth coach was involved in the youth AFCON qualifiers with the junior Lions of Teranga, who beat Mali 2-0 in the final of the West Africa Football Union qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Apparently, Daf was told to choose between Jaraaf and the national Under-17 side, which he led to their first FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2019.

His position had become difficult to juggle, with the CAF Under-17 AFCON tournament set to take place in Morocco in March while Jaraaf are looking to progress to the group stage of CAF's second-tier inter-club competition.

Jaraaf president Cheikh Seck announced the separation, which he said was by mutual consent.

"It is a very understandable choice and Jaraaf must support him in this decision which honors everyone. We fully understand his decision and the national team remains in our opinion the priority. We keep the good times together.

"We are convinced that with his experience at the head of this group and the quality of the selection which brilliantly won the qualifying tournament played in Thiès, we can hope for a consecration in Morocco.

"We wish him good luck in this adventure. We parted on good terms, better focus on the Under-17 team," said Seck.

His assistants Pape Ciré Dia and Moussa Diatta, who were on the bench during the 1-0 win over FC Platinum on Sunday, will act as interim managers pending a final decision.

Daf reacted shortly after leaving his coaching position.

" We parted on good terms. We had to wait until the end of the match against FC Platinum to announce the decision. I think it was better because it was difficult to drive the cadets and at the same time want to stay on the bench of the Jaraaf.

"I wanted to be honest. I didn't want to take Jaraaf hostage. It is better to focus on the Under-17 selection because it is the nation that prevails above all. I wish Jaraaf good luck," said Daf.

He is now set to focus on leading the Senegalese youth team to the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place from 13 to 31 March 2021, in Morocco.