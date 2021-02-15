Zimbabwe: FC Platinum's Senegalese Conquerors Part Ways With Head Coach

15 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

FC PLATINUM'S opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup, ASC Jaraaf, have parted ways with their head coach, Malick Daf.

The announcement was made shortly after the Senegalese football giants had claimed a precious 0-1 away victory over the platinum miners in the first leg of the group stage qualifying play-off at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Daf, who doubled as the Senegal Under-17 national team coach, was not part of the technical team when the side traveled to Harare last week.

The revered youth coach was involved in the youth AFCON qualifiers with the junior Lions of Teranga, who beat Mali 2-0 in the final of the West Africa Football Union qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Apparently, Daf was told to choose between Jaraaf and the national Under-17 side, which he led to their first FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2019.

His position had become difficult to juggle, with the CAF Under-17 AFCON tournament set to take place in Morocco in March while Jaraaf are looking to progress to the group stage of CAF's second-tier inter-club competition.

Jaraaf president Cheikh Seck announced the separation, which he said was by mutual consent.

"It is a very understandable choice and Jaraaf must support him in this decision which honors everyone. We fully understand his decision and the national team remains in our opinion the priority. We keep the good times together.

"We are convinced that with his experience at the head of this group and the quality of the selection which brilliantly won the qualifying tournament played in Thiès, we can hope for a consecration in Morocco.

"We wish him good luck in this adventure. We parted on good terms, better focus on the Under-17 team," said Seck.

His assistants Pape Ciré Dia and Moussa Diatta, who were on the bench during the 1-0 win over FC Platinum on Sunday, will act as interim managers pending a final decision.

Daf reacted shortly after leaving his coaching position.

" We parted on good terms. We had to wait until the end of the match against FC Platinum to announce the decision. I think it was better because it was difficult to drive the cadets and at the same time want to stay on the bench of the Jaraaf.

"I wanted to be honest. I didn't want to take Jaraaf hostage. It is better to focus on the Under-17 selection because it is the nation that prevails above all. I wish Jaraaf good luck," said Daf.

He is now set to focus on leading the Senegalese youth team to the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place from 13 to 31 March 2021, in Morocco.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.