South Africa: Zuma's Failure to Appear Before State Capture Inquiry Is Illegal, Says Zondo

VIDEO: Zuma Will Not Appear Before the Zondo Commission: Lawyers
15 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The former president was a no-show on Monday even after a Constitutional Court order compelled him to appear before the State Capture commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma dodged his appearance on Monday before the State Capture inquiry, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo, and took refuge at his Nkandla homestead protected by the MK Military Veterans Association dressed in fake camo.

Instead, his lawyers sent a two-page letter to the commission at the 11th hour, which Zondo and the commission's head of legal Paul Pretorius said lacked all substance in law. Pretorius said the summons served on Zuma could only be set aside by a court and that he could not choose whether to appear or not.

Zuma's lawyers said he would not appear because the Constitutional Court is due to hear his application for Zondo's recusal and that the summons issued for his appearance this week (February 15 to 19) was illegal.

"If the summons was irregular, the law obliged him to approach a court and ask that it be set aside on the basis that it was irregular. You can't ignore a summons because it was irregular," said Zondo.

In February,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

