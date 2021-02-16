Tanzania: Villagers Push for Judicial Services

LUBAO villagers in Ijumbi Ward of Muleba District have called for the use of donated buildings for judicial operations to help them shorten a long distance they experience in access to justice.

According to them, buildings were donated to the council by Mr Prosper Rweyendera to the Judiciary Department in the district over 10 years ago, but nothing has been done so far.

"We, residents of Nshamba Division are walking nearly 10 kilometres to Kashasha and Kamauchumu divisions in search of judicial services.

"Sometimes, people lose their rights for failing to attend court sessions because of a long distance. The situation fuels crime as perpetrators know that very few of them can take them to court," said one of the villagers, Mr Gaudin Rwiza.

When reached for comment, the Ward Executive Officer (WEO) Salehe Mruma admitted there were delays, but said there were routine trips by judicial officers.

According to him, the officers have been expressing a shortage of personnel as among the reasons behind the delays.

He extended his gratitude to the donor, following his tireless efforts to support his fellow community members.

"Apart from the court facility, Mr Rweyendera also sponsored the construction of public servants' houses, two CCM offices, a market, three healthcare buildings as well as a police station.

"In collaboration with residents, he also made possible the construction of four bridges to connect the villages. People used to part during the rainy season as there is no communication between the villages in terms of road infrastructure," stressed Mr Mruma.