Tanzania: Villagers Push for Judicial Services

16 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

LUBAO villagers in Ijumbi Ward of Muleba District have called for the use of donated buildings for judicial operations to help them shorten a long distance they experience in access to justice.

According to them, buildings were donated to the council by Mr Prosper Rweyendera to the Judiciary Department in the district over 10 years ago, but nothing has been done so far.

"We, residents of Nshamba Division are walking nearly 10 kilometres to Kashasha and Kamauchumu divisions in search of judicial services.

"Sometimes, people lose their rights for failing to attend court sessions because of a long distance. The situation fuels crime as perpetrators know that very few of them can take them to court," said one of the villagers, Mr Gaudin Rwiza.

When reached for comment, the Ward Executive Officer (WEO) Salehe Mruma admitted there were delays, but said there were routine trips by judicial officers.

According to him, the officers have been expressing a shortage of personnel as among the reasons behind the delays.

He extended his gratitude to the donor, following his tireless efforts to support his fellow community members.

"Apart from the court facility, Mr Rweyendera also sponsored the construction of public servants' houses, two CCM offices, a market, three healthcare buildings as well as a police station.

"In collaboration with residents, he also made possible the construction of four bridges to connect the villages. People used to part during the rainy season as there is no communication between the villages in terms of road infrastructure," stressed Mr Mruma.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.