Tanzania: NMB Donates Desks to Hanang Schools

HANANG District Commissioner Ghibu Ringo has urged the schools that received desks from NMB Bank to raise the level of education that will lead to producing skilled graduates. The DC said this at an event to receive more than 50 desks for Getwanasi Secondary School.

"Improving the level of education and raising passing rates is a way of thanking NMB Bank for the donation," he said, adding that the schools that had received the desks and other stakeholders should show the value for money of the desks by improving education standard.

He directed the head of schools and school committees to make arrangements on how to use well donations given by development partners.

For his part, Hanang District Executive Director Solomon Shati said the council had 36 public schools and one private school.

Mr Shati noted that of all the 36 public schools, NMB Bank donated various materials to two schools last year and this year more schools had benefited from the donations. He said the NMB donation would help address the problem of desks in the schools.

Council Chairperson Rose Kamili said NMB Bank donations had been targeting and supporting people with low incomes.

NMB Bank Central Zone Manager Nsolo Mlozi said the donation of 50 tables and chairs worth 5m/- was part of the bank's profit directed towards the community as part of its corporate social responsibility.