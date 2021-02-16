Tanzania: Mkosa Departs for Malawi to Join Bravehearts

A LOCAL basketball ace Amin Mkosa is set to leave on Wednesday to Malawi to join his new club, Bravehearts.

Mkosa was supposed to join the Malawian giants last year, but his missions were halted by global Coronavirus pandemic that resulted to international travel restrictions.

But time has now come for him to trade his basketball skills and ready to leave mid this week. He had signed a three-year contract.

Mkosa, who also plays for the national team said that all the travel arrangements have been completed for him to depart tomorrow ready for the tough task ahead.

A former Power of Uganda player was lucky that his transfer has already been done by the Ugandan side in brace to join his new side.

Mkosa was among other players who guided Kurasini Heat winning both National Basketball (NBL) and Dar RBA League titles. He was nominated Most Valuable Player (MVP) at NBL event.

In his local basketball career, he also played for among others, Temeke team that finished second at the just ended Taifa Cup held in Dodoma.

Mkosa told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that he is ambitious to play for the Malawian side.

"I thank God that am still in good peak because I had a successful career playing in RBA League, NBL and Taifa Cup last year, " he said.

Apart from landing basketball deal, his new club has also offered him a scholarship to pursue a marketing degree while in Malawi.

Mkoa will boost his side ahead of participation in the Fiba Africa club championship scheduled for next year.

For three consecutive years, Bravehearts team have emerged champions in the Central Zone Basketball League.

Coach Bahati Mgunda a Junior NBA coordinator at the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (JMK) Youth Park of Dar es Salaam, recently recommended Mkosa's move to Malawi, saying it was a good deal.

Bravehearts' patron, Griffin Kalua, was quoted by Malawian the 'Daily Times' recent as saying his team are on a serious mission to conquer Africa, hence the need rises up to sign quality international players like Mkosa.

According to Kalua, Mkosa replaces Wishes Kakomo, who has returned to his home in Zimbabwe after the expiry of his deal.