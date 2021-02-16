Tanzania: 'President Spurs Judiciary Infrastructure'

THE Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has commended President John Magufuli for his special support to the judiciary and ensuring it dispenses justice timely to the citizens.

Taking the stance, while inspecting the construction of one of six Integrated Justice Centres at Temeke areas in Dar es Salaam, on Monday, Dr Nchemba further said the government was paying special attention to issues relating to administration of justice and would continue putting in place necessary enabling environment.

He pointed out that the government, in particular, the president, was keen to ensure the judiciary keeps pace with the developmental challenges currently emerging.

Elaborating, the Minister noted that the judiciary was a very important link in bringing security and stability in the country.

"In matters of justice from God in this world, the next body dispensing justice is the judiciary. People strongly believe in the judiciary as the only place they can get justice. Let me assure the citizen of the government's support to enable the judiciary performs its duties effectively," he said.

It was his advice that in matters of justice, the society should not point accusing fingers at the judiciary, but also note that it treats all people fairly. According to him, it is not a good thing for the society to abandon morality and decency and instead engage in crimes.

"If we become a society that respects justice, we will reduce the burden and congestion in our prisons and make it easier to our colleagues who deliver justice. Efforts are being made on part of the judiciary to ensure that justice is delivered and in turn decongest prisons," he added.

Equally, the minister noted that the construction of the centres would reduce inconveniences that have often arisen when people pursue justice from one court level to another, adding that the scenario would facilitate the functional integration of stakeholders involved in the entire justice dispensation.

Briefing the minister on the construction works, the Head of Estate Management of Judiciary of Tanzania, Eng Hamadu Kitunzi said such major project being implemented in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Dodoma, Arusha and Morogoro Regions would cost over 42bn/-.

The court buildings, he said, are like one stop centre, meaning that one building will accommodate all judicial services from Primary Court level to the Court of Appeal. Thus, the Integrated Justice Centres will comprise Primary Court, District Court, Resident Magistrate's Court, High Court and Court of Appeal.

Eng Kitunzi further told the minister that the construction so far reached by December 2020 was 58 per cent in average, citing Dodoma by 72 per cent, Arusha (70 per cent), Morogoro (67 per cent), Temeke (55 per cent), Konondoni (58 per cent) and Mwanza (43 per cent).

"Construction of the six Integrated Justice Centres was pegged at 11 months. The project started to be implemented in February 2020 and was expected to be completed by December 2020," he said.

However, Eng Kitunzi, added that the completion of the project had to be postponed to May 2021 as a result of a break caused by Coronavirus, which affected access to construction materials.

The Chief Court Administrator, Mr Mathias Kabunduguru, told the minister that the implementation of the project was the first in the East and Southern African region and aims at easing citizens' quick access to justice.

"This concept also enables citizens to spend less time in court and thus enable them to spend more time in production and construction activities of the nation, because they can access all services within one building and also reduce costs in following judicial services and other stakeholders," he said.

Mr Kabunduguru also said that the implementation of the project would increase the judiciary efficiency and its stakeholders in serving the public, strengthen public confidence and also achieve the vision of the judiciary of timely justice for all.

Stakeholders who will be accommodated in the Centres are the National Prosecution office, the office of the Solicitor General, the office of private advocates, Department of Social Welfare office, the Probation Officers' office, the Prisons' office and the office of the Police Force.

The Tanzanian judiciary continues to implement a five-year strategic plan implemented in line with the Judicial Infrastructure Development Plan for the period 2016 / 17-2020 / 21. This plan started to be implemented in 2015/16 and will be completed in the financial year 2020/2021.