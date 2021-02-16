Nigeria: Rita Dominic's New Movie 'La Femme Anjola' to Hit Cinemas Soon

Rita Dominic's latest movie, 'La Femme Anjola', has been five years in the making.

La Femme Anjola, the buzzy crime thriller, directed by Mildred Okwo and starring Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey (in lead roles) will launch locally in theatres nationwide on March 19, 2021.

The film, which is from the stables of 'The Audrey Silva Company Limited,' will be distributed by, Silverbird Distribution, the company which distributed their earlier releases - 'The Meeting' and 'Surulere'.

The film was shot in locations in Lagos, Nigeria, and Cape Town (South Africa).

In response to the prevalent realities of the film industry, the producers said 'La Femme Anjola' will also release digitally for the rest of the world on a paid platform using assets specifically created for this.

This movie is expected to be a landmark one. The producers said 'La Femme Anjola' will become the highest-profile Nollywood film to explore distribution and exhibition opportunities outside of the mainstream avenues currently existing.

The coronavirus pandemic has radically altered the way the film industry does business with lockdowns and social distancing measures preventing audiences from experiencing films communally.

In the United States, Warner Bros' revolutionary new direction put its entire 2021 theatrical slate on their streaming platform HBO Max for the films' respective first month of release, concurrent with a global cinema release.

Background

The long-awaited thriller, which borrows heavily from the film noir elements of Hollywood's golden age, has been at least five years in the making.

The producers, Okwo and Dominic, said the bulk of this time was spent sourcing the big-budget funding that could deliver a film on the scale they both envisioned.

With the funding secured in March 2019 from Lagos based GTI Securities as well as other private investors, Okwo said she finished up production in time for a 2020 release only for the rollout to be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this model, producers of 'La Femme Anjola' said they are going where the audience is by outlining an inclusive distribution drive that accommodates the wide interest generated home and abroad from the film's steamy teasers.

Okwo is optimistic. "A lot of money and resources was put into the film from the talent to the production design and special effects. We want to give people a good time obviously, but we also want to be able to make good returns, so more people are encouraged to invest in Nollywood," she said.

'La Femme Anjola' tells the story of a young man Dejare (Bassey) who becomes entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he meets and falls for a mysterious woman Anjola (Dominic) whom he simply cannot have.

The Tunde Babalola-scripted thriller is described as uniquely Nigerian with plot details touching on elements of greed, betrayal, desperation, and the lure of the Nigerian dream.

Check out the trailer below