Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 29 Cases of Variant Found in UK - NCDC

15 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and has since spread to other parts of the world.

Nigeria has now confirmed 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant within its borders, an official said Monday.

The B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and has since spread to other parts of the world.

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Iheakwazu, while speaking at the Monday briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said the new variant has spread across six states in Nigeria.

"We have now confirmed a total of 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and this has been confirmed in Edo, Kwara, Lagos, Osun, Oyo and FCT," Mr Iheakwazu said.

He commended scientists working at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State, for efforts in detecting the variants.

He said the infectious disease centre will continue to scale genomic surveillance as it is very likely more cases of the variant will be detected.

"So we continue looking out for this and working towards mitigating any impact it might have on our response," he said.

The B.1.1.7 variant which health experts described as highly infectious has now spread to more than 80 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO),

Mr Ihekweazu also noted that the B.1.351 variant dominant in South Africa has not been detected in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.