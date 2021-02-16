Rwanda: We Must Make the Most of Home Advantage, Says Nshimiyimana

16 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana says his players will need to make use of home advantage when they take on Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the return-leg of the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, February 21.

SC Sfaxien defeated AS Kigali 4-1 in the first leg which means the former will need to score three times without conceding if they are to progress to the next round.

Nshimiyimana says it is a big task scoring four goals without conceding against a good side like CS Sfaxien but he is adamant that the task is not insurmountable.

"The return game is a must-win. The players are ready and determined to do everything possible for the historic win. Petty mistakes in the attack cost us in the first-leg, we can't afford to do the same in the return leg," the former Amavubi coach said, adding that the team should use home advantage.

CS Sfaxien scored four goals through Firas Chaouat in the eighth minute, Ahmed Ammar netted the second goal in the 54th minute while Mohamed Soula scored a brace in the 72nd and 89th minutes.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.