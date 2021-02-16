Rwanda: We Must Make the Most of Home Advantage, Says Nshimiyimana

AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana says his players will need to make use of home advantage when they take on Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the return-leg of the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, February 21.

SC Sfaxien defeated AS Kigali 4-1 in the first leg which means the former will need to score three times without conceding if they are to progress to the next round.

Nshimiyimana says it is a big task scoring four goals without conceding against a good side like CS Sfaxien but he is adamant that the task is not insurmountable.

"The return game is a must-win. The players are ready and determined to do everything possible for the historic win. Petty mistakes in the attack cost us in the first-leg, we can't afford to do the same in the return leg," the former Amavubi coach said, adding that the team should use home advantage.

CS Sfaxien scored four goals through Firas Chaouat in the eighth minute, Ahmed Ammar netted the second goal in the 54th minute while Mohamed Soula scored a brace in the 72nd and 89th minutes.