Rwanda: Amavubi Players Get Covid-19 Vaccine

ALL Amavubi players and staff have received Covid-19 jabs, Times Sport can report.

Apart from four AS Kigali players- Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye, Rachid Kalisa, Emery Bayisenge, and Muhadjiri Hakizimana who were on club duty, the rest of the Amavubi squad including coaches and support staff were vaccinated.

The Rwanda Football federation in partnership with the Ministry of Sports are exploring ways of vaccinating AS Kigali players who are involved in the Confederation Cup as well as players in the topflight league.

Frontline workers, including health personnel, senior citizens, as well as people with underlying conditions are among those set to be vaccinated first.

The topflight league was suspended in December by the Ministry of Sports after clubs violated guidelines meant to contain the coronavirus pandemic.