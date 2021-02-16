Nigeria: It's Official! Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Is WTO DG

15 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Makes history as first female, first African head of global trade body

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has announced Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its Director General.

Okonjo-Iweala was affirmed as the new head of WTO at a special meeting of its General Council on Monday.

With her emergence as DG, Okonjo-Iweala becomes the first woman, first African and first black person to head the global trade body.

WTO had been without a substantive head since its former director general, Roberto Azevêdo, a Brazilian, resigned on August 31, 2020.

Okonjo-Iweala had last October secured the vote of 163 of the 164 members of the trade organization, but could not be declared the head of the WTO because the organisation's selection rules stipulate that its DG has to emerge by consensus.

The United State government of former President Donald Trump had opposed her emergence as the head of the global trade body, backing South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee for the position.

South Korea's Myung-hee, backed by the US, later became Okonjo-Iweala's sole opponent after other contestants withdrew from the race last year. She recently announced her withdrawal from the race, after discussions with the United States and other major nations.

The new United States government of Joe Biden penultimate week gave its formal approval to the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director General, thereby removing the final obstacle to her bid to be the first woman and the first African to run the Geneva-based trade body.

The director general of the WTO is appointed for a term of four years and the office supervises the WTO secretariat of about 700 staff.

66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala was born in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria. She attended Queen's School, Enugu; St. Anne's School, Molete, Ibadan; and the International School Ibadan. For her tertiary education, Okonjo-Iweala studied at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude with AB in Economics. She later earned her Ph.D in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Okonjo-Iweala spent 25 years at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the position of Managing Director, Operations (2007-2011). She later served as Finance Minister in the Nigerian government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo (2003-2006) and under former President Goodluck Jonathan (2011-2015), where she also Coordinating minister of the economy. Before her exit from the Obasanjo government, she served as foreign minister.

Okoonjo-Iweala sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.