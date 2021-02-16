Tanzania: Former Cabinet Minister Mohammed Seif Khatib Dies Aged 70

15 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — Dr Muhammed Seif Khatib, a politician who held several ministerial positions during the reign of former President Benjamin Mkapa and his successor Jakaya Kikwete, is no more.

Dr Khatib breathed his last on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Unguja.

The director of information services in Zanzibar, Dr Juma Mohammed, confirmed of the passing of Dr Khatib.

"It is true that he has passed on and the body is currently at a mortuary at the Al-Rahma Hospital," he said.

The body of Dr Khatib will laid to rest tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at Mpendae in Unguja.

Born on January 10, 1951, Dr Khatib held the position of national chairman for the youths' wing of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) from 1978 to 1983.

He was a member of the CCM's National Executive Council from 1978 to 2002.

Between the year 2000 and 2002, Dr Khatib served as Minister of Home Affairs when Benjamin Mkapa was President.

Dr Khatib later served as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Information.

When he named his first cabinet on January 4, 2006, retired President Jakaya Kikwete picked Dr Khatib to be the Minister of Information, Culture and Sports. Subsequently, he was named Minister in the Vice-President's Office for Union Affairs on February 12, 2008.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

