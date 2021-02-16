Nigeria: Don't Make Calls for Igbo Presidency Sectional Agenda, South East Politicians Warned

The Executive Secretary, National Council for Democratic Development (NCCD), Prince Nwaeze Onu, on Sunday, warned politicians from the Southeast region of the country to do away with making calls for Igbo Presidency a sectional agenda.

Apparently reacting to an exclusive interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, where Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), said only President from Southeast would treat everybody equally, Onu stressed that the zone needs other geo-political zones to make a shot in the Presidency.

Onu, a former senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ebonyi South in the 2019 general election, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, cautioned Southeast politicians to apply wisdom in their agitations and work on building affinity with other geo-political zones.

The statement partly read, "National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD), a socio-political advocacy group, having watched keenly, recent political developments, has cautioned politicians of Southeast extraction to avoid making the call for the emergence of the next president from the zone a sectional agenda as they need other zones to achieve the feat.

"As a stakeholder in our nation's democratic process and a believer in equity and democratic inclusion, we rather advise that proponents of Southeast Presidency to channel their energies to wooing the other geo-political zones so as to make it a national project and ensure its success."

Onu, who described as "bold and patriotic decision" commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State in joining the APC from PDP and enjoined other governors from the zone to follow suit.

According to him, "We also call on the Southeast stakeholders to build the APC as a strong brand and use it as a launch pad to achieve their dream of producing the next president," noting that the zone has a great future with the APC because President Buhari has been fair to the zone, and as such he deserves massive cum genuine support from the zone.