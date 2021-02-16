Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Names Sama Kyenge New DRC Prime Minister

Sergei Fadeichev/TASS Host Photo Agency
The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi (file image).
15 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi on Monday named Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister.

Mr Kyenge is the current CEO of Gécamines, the largest public mining company.

He is the son of Stéphane Lukonde Kyenge, a key figure in Katanga politics who was assassinated in 2001.

Mr Kyenge completed his Industrial Chemistry course at the Mutoshi Technical Institute in Kolwezi in 1996 and later in 2000 completed studies in Computer Science / Information Technology in South Africa. He is also a graduate of Chemistry (Inorganic and Metallurgy Option) from the University of Lubumbashi, attained in 2006.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.