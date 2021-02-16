Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Names Sama Kyenge New DRC Prime Minister

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi (file image).

Kinshasa — DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi on Monday named Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister.

Mr Kyenge is the current CEO of Gécamines, the largest public mining company.

He is the son of Stéphane Lukonde Kyenge, a key figure in Katanga politics who was assassinated in 2001.

Mr Kyenge completed his Industrial Chemistry course at the Mutoshi Technical Institute in Kolwezi in 1996 and later in 2000 completed studies in Computer Science / Information Technology in South Africa. He is also a graduate of Chemistry (Inorganic and Metallurgy Option) from the University of Lubumbashi, attained in 2006.