Nigeria: Northern Governors Visit Makinde Over Shasa Crisis

15 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

Some governors from the North on Monday visited Governor Seyi Makinde, their Oyo counterpart, over the recent ethnic clash at Shasa area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The governors, who visited Makinde, are Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The governors arrived at Ibadan around 7:03 pm and went into a closed-door meeting.

There has been tension in the state following the clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders at Shasa market.

Daily Trust reports that about 20 people were buried on Sunday in the aftermath of the crisis.

Also, about 5,000 Hausa traders, women and children displaced by the violence are still taking refuge at the residence of the Sarkin Shasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin, and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in Ibadan.

Below are pictures from the meeting:

Makinde and Matawalle greeting each other

Oyo and Kano governors

(L-R) Ganduje, Bello,Makinde, Bagudu and Matawalle

Makinde and Bagudu

