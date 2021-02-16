Kenya: Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka Dies at a Kisumu Hospital

16 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Bonchari lawmaker Oroo Oyieka is dead.

The second term Member of the National Assembly died Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu, his family confirmed.

The MP had battled a long illness for a couple of months during which he had been in and out of hospital.

In the 2017 general election Oroo was elected on a People Democratic Party (PDP) ticket beating Zebedeo Opore, a forer Assistant Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Opore later filed a petition in court challenging Oroo's win.

The matter proceeded from the High Court to the Court of Appeal which affirmed Oroo's win.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.