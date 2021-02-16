Tanzania: Govt Identifies 6,315 Illegally Owned Farms in Isles

THE government spearheaded verification drive has identified 6,315 farms, which were under illegal ownership in Pemba, the House of Representatives heard here on Monday.

Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock Minister Dr Soud Nahodha Hassan told the house that some individuals owned the farms illegally.

Minister Soud was answering a question by Mtambwe Representative Habib Ali Mohamed, who wanted to know the number of farms, which have so far been identified and their reallocation to wananchi for farming activities.

The minister said the government had formed a taskforce to look for concealed and illegally owned farms, noting that the farms are 8,215 in total and their identification is continuing in North Pemba region.

He said 732 farms are in the final stages of being handed over to new owners after submitting their applications to own and develop them for agricultural activities.

Dr Soud said the redistribution criteria will be issued to the initial applicants with the ability to operate the farms through clove farming.

According to the minister, over 90 per cent of the identified farms are for cloves and coconut.