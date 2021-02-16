Tanzania: Mwinyi Eulogises Khatib as Tolerant Leader

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has sent condolences to the family, relatives and friends of famous politician Dr Muhammed Seif Khatib, who passed on Monday aged 70.

Dr Mwinyi eulogised the fallen hero saying: "I knew Dr Khatib as a dynamic, hardworking, tolerant leader, who had good relations with his colleagues within the government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar."

Breaking the news on Dr Khatib's death, his son Emmanuel Mohamed said: "Our beloved dad died this morning (yesterday) and he will be remembered for his statesmanship in government. Let us groom his ideas for the benefit of the nation."

Equally breaking news on the sudden death, Dr Juma Mohammed, Director, Zanzibar Information Department Maelezo said the late former Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports was a patriotic leader the country will miss.

According to the family and the government, late Khatib died at Al-Rahma Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Dr Khatib, who until his death was the Chairman of the Zanzibar Kiswahili Council (BAKIZA) will be buried today at his home Umbuji, Unguja Central District.

BAKIZA Vice-Chairperson, Dr Amina Ali Khamis said Khatib's death has left a huge gap in the movement to promote the language.

She said: "Dr Khatib as the Chairman of BAKIZA, worked tirelessly to ensure that Kiswahili language thrives at home and abroad. Late Dr Khatib organised Kiswahili conferences that involved Kiswahili academicians from various countries."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further said that under his leadership, BAKIZA recorded great success including composing a professional Kiswahili dictionary, publishing journals read locally and abroad.

On his part, Zanzibar Kiswahili Council Secretary Dr Mwanahija Ali Juma described the late Dr Khatib as hard working leader.

He said the late Dr Khatib was the author of several books used in teaching in secondary schools, citing some as Fungate la Uhuru and Wasakatonge.

"The late Dr Khatib served as a Member of Parliament representing youth wing, before running for Uzini constituency, where he served for three consecutive terms.

"While in parliament, he held a number of positions including being the Minister for Home Affairs, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office Environment and the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

He was the Chairman of the CCM Youth Coalition (UVCCM) from 1978 to 1983 and a member of the CCM National Executive Committee from 1978 to 2002.

He was also one of the founders of the media in Zanzibar, owning Asumini newspaper, a Television Station and Zenj FM Radio Station," he said.

Apart from being a well-known author of books, Dr Khatib was also the author of a column called 'The Planner' published in Uhuru newspaper.