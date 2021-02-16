Tanzania: Patrols Against Illegal Fishing to Remain, House Told

16 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

PATROLS against illegal fishing in government preserved water bodies will remain sustained to protect marine resources for the current and future generations, the House of Representatives was told here on Monday.

Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister Abdulla Hussein Kombo said the government through the ministry is determined to enforce the laws and regulations that govern the uses of resources from the ocean.

Answering a question by Tumbatu Representative Haji Omar Kheri, who sought clarification over the harassment of fishermen in Tumbatu Islet, Minister Kombo dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

He said no fishermen was harassed but condemned the tendency by unscrupulous fishers, who disobey the law.

The minister cited the rising trend of people fishing illegally in areas that the government has earmarked for conservation activities.

"It's unfortunate that some fishermen trespass into confines that the government has allotted for conservation,"

Minister Kombo told the house, reminding fishermen to observe the laws and regulations and stop using inappropriate fishing gears.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.