Kenya: Maangi Arrested as Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga Attend Nyachae Funeral

15 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are today attending the funeral of late former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Mr Odinga arrived at 9.40am with the DP arriving at the stadium at 10.10am. The President arrived at 10.30am.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Dr Ruto's point man in the county, was arrested shortly before the arrival of the DP.

He was arrested at Kisii School where he had gone to receive leaders and, by press time, he was at the Kisii Central Police Station being grilled by DCI officers.

Mr Sam Sagana, an aide of Mr Maangi, said detectives ordered the deputy governor to enter their car before they sped off to DCI offices in Kisii town where they are grilling him.

"We do not know why he has been arrested," said Mr Sagana.

Mr Maangi's arrest came just a few minutes after he had confirmed to the Nation that his Tangatanga partner, Samuel Omwando, a former ODM Kisii County chairman, had spent a night in police cells.

Top police chiefs in Kisii County are mute about the arrests but sources within security agencies have revealed that there were planned chaos at the burial of Mr Nyachae.

"We have intelligence that the two together with others whom we are still hunting had mobilised youths to cause chaos," said a police source.

More as we get it...

