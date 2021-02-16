Kenya: President Kenyatta Orders Renaming of Gusii Stadium After Simeon Nyachae

Gusii Stadium in Kisii County will be renamed the Simeon Nyachae Stadium in honour of the former Cabinet minister who was buried on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the order at Nyachae's funeral service, adding that the government will give Kisii an additional Sh150 million for the project.

He said the stadium must be completed this year and must meet international standards.

President Kenyatta further directed the Sports ministry to immediately embark on the construction of a sports academy at Nyanturago, which will be named Nyantika Mayioro Sports Academy.

The President noted that he attended the funeral, in his capacity as Kenya's leader and on behalf of his family, to celebrate the former minister's achievements.

"Today is a day to thank God for Mzee Nyachae and mourn with the family," he said before reading his eulogy.

He described Nyachae as a "great son of Kenya, whose immeasurable contributions to the nation spanned many decades and inspired millions".

Nyachae's death has deprived Kenya of good leadership, passion and dedication in service to the country, the President added.

Brave and courageous

Nyachae died on February 1 at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted for more than a month. He was 89 years old.

In his address to the mourners, Deputy President William Ruto said Nyachae was a brave and courageous politician with whom he had a good relationship.

The DP further said that Nyachae ensured the political class walked the straight and narrow path.

He also spoke an incident in Nyamarambe where he was attacked by the Amachuma and Chinkororo.

"We misbehaved with Omingo Magara and received canes from Mzee Nyachae," he said, adding he later forgave them as that was his nature.

Dr Ruto added, "Mzee built a huge business empire that created wealth and jobs. That's the lesson he taught us - to not only share but also create."

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga said Nyachae was a great person.

He did not dwell on their political relationship and his endorsement of former President Mwai Kibaki over Nyachae in the run up to the 2002 General Election, saying "today is not about politics".